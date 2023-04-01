Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 10,695 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $108,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $110.25. 5,667,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

