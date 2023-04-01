Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 56,482,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The company has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

