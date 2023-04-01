Bank of America Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $165.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.45.

SRE opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

