Bank of America Raises Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $3.90

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $3.25 to $3.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

