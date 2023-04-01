Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.73. 307,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.