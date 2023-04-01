Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.

In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,652 shares of company stock worth $100,562. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

