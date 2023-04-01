Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 1,297,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

