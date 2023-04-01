Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 5,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,624,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,233,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

SKYT opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 88.83%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

