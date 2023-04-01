Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

