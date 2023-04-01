Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,528.0 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $108.70 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
