Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,528.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $108.70 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

