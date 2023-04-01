Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 36,174,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,474,360. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

