Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VBK stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

