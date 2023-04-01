Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

