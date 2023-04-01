Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 351,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 147,072 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 16,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

