Beta Finance (BETA) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and $5.30 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

