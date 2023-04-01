Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $479.02 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

