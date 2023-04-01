BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,333. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.