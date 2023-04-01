BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

