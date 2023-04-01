BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.18%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

