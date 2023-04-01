Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $551.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,506.75 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $551.16 billion and approximately $11.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00443902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00127081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,334,537 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

