Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $551.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,506.75 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $551.16 billion and approximately $11.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00443902 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00127081 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030609 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,334,537 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
