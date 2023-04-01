Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $113.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $125.73 or 0.00441789 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,460.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00126896 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030462 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,353,338 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
