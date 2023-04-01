Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $113.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $125.73 or 0.00441789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,460.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00126896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,353,338 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

