Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $15.39

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.39 or 0.00054037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $269.49 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00134525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

