BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $597.78 million and $17.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009553 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003951 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003891 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001188 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
