BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $598.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $598.32 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004561 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $20,316,867.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.