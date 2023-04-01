BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

