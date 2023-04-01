bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. bluebird bio accounts for 4.7% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $263.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

