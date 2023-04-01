BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $67.96 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 95,211 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

