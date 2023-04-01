BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $67.96 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueLinx (BXC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.