BNB Price Down 2.2% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $315.21 or 0.01105733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.77 billion and $445.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,285 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,888,443.62255046 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 316.07543839 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1240 active market(s) with $441,798,991.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.