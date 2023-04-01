Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.58

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.58 and traded as high as C$55.03. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.60, with a volume of 84,338 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

