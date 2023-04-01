Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $265.02 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $265.02 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.08034683 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,307,811.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

