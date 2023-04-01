Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $22,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $34.57. 2,947,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,087. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

