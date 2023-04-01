Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZR remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.