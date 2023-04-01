Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 48,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.