Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 228,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Blackstone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

