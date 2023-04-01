Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.77. 43,393,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,040,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

