Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,151,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. United Security Bancshares accounts for approximately 16.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of United Security Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.