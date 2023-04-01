Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $363.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

