Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ROP traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $440.69. 957,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

