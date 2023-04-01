Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Britvic Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 145,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.09) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

