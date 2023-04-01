Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $45.89

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Appian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946 in the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.