Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $333.13

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.13.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.64 and its 200-day moving average is $350.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

