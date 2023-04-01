Brown University Sells 989,097 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Brown University reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,792,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,097 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 65.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brown University’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $156,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.08. 5,273,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,347. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

