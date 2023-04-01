Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 579,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 449,176 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 311,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

