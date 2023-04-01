Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 826 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

