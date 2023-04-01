Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,586 ($31.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The stock has a market cap of £9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,308.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,433.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,143.10.

Insider Activity

About Burberry Group

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.17) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,729.94). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.