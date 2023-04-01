Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 73,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 22,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Butler National Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Butler National

(Get Rating)

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.