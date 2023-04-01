Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

CCD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 64,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,349. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

