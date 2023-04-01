Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
CCD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 64,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,349. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
