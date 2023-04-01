Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in March

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 179,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,655. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
