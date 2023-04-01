Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in March

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 179,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,655. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.