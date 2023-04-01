Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

THX opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.72.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

