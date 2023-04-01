Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
THX opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.72.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
