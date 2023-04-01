Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,044,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 4,962,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.5 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDUAF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

